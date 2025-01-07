The Iyalode Musulumi of Egbaland, Dr Lateefat Oyeyemi Kolapo, has described the passing of business icon and socialite Princess Khadijat Adebisi Edionsere (Cash Madam) as a massive loss to Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement issued on Monday, she said the late Edionsere (nee Elegbede), the Iya Suna of Egbaland and Ogun State, lived exemplary lives and touched lives across divides.

“Her grace, elegance and philanthropy stood out nationwide, and anyone would be proud to have been directly or remotely connected to the late Amazon,” Kolapo, the Chief Executive Officer of Right-Dev Limited and Publisher of The Point Newspapers, noted.

“It is a pity that we lost our dear Mama at a time when we desperately needed her guidance on many religious and general concerns. But we take solace in the fact that her teachings and outstanding contributions to the development of her immediate communities, Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole, will forever be reference points, especially for women in Ogun State,”she added.

The Iyalode of Egba Muslims prayed for eternal rest for the late business icon and commiserated with the Ogun State Muslim community over the colossal loss.

“I wish our mother’s immediate family and all those who have been impacted by her the strength to bear this deep pain of separation,”she said.