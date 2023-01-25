Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has described as empty the threat by some politicians to deal with him when they eventually win the 2023 presidential election.

He explained that his political crime, to such people, was his insistence on equity, fairness and justice to be practiced within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which they consider as too tough a demand to satisfy.

Wike spoke on Wednesday at Community Secondary School 1, Mogho Town, venue of the campaign flag-off rally by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Gokana local government area of the State.

The governor described such threats as laughable, because those threatening him will never win at the polls, and will not have such opportunity at all to carry out their sinister scheme against him.

He said: “Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win. You’ve not won, you are threatening to deal with some people. Will God allow you?”

Wike insisted that he is a strong proponent of the principle of equity, fairness and justice because it is about the best way to foster inclusivity in PDP.

The governor pointed to the evil of denying other equal stakeholders due rights that will give them a sense of belonging, wherein the unity of purpose matters within a political party.

He said: “All of them planning and saying they will deal with us, they’ve not been born. I dare them, let them try it.”

Wike told Gokana people to be proud of their nativity and being citizens of Rivers State. According to him, no person can ever intimidate the State because it will never play second fiddle in Nigeria.

The governor also advised Gokana people to go get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) that will be used to punish haters of Rivers State.

He said the 2023 elections will be about the use of the PVCs, which is the people’s power, and it will not be like what was experienced in 2019 where officers of the Nigerian Army and Police were used to intimidate voters.

Wike explained that a brother and a friend is one who cater to the welfare of the people and improved their living conditions.

In that regard, the governor stressed that he is a better brother to Gokana people than thier son, Victor Giadom, who as a Commissioner for Works, allegedly refused to construct roads in Gokana.

Wike revealed that several roads have been constructed by his administration in Gokana together with the bridge connecting K-Dere to Bolo Town ongoing.

In his speech, Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, asserted that the party will win the election in the State, but there was the need for the winning to be very convincing.

Fubara assured that when elected, his administration will continue in the performance footstep set by the Wike administration.

The PDP governorship candidate said he will do everything possible to sustain the security of life and property, provide more roads and educational infrastructure in the area.