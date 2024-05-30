Ad

Gombe State has commemorated the 5th anniversary of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration with a symposium to celebrate the significant achievements and milestones under his leadership.

The event, held as part of a series of anniversary activities, brought together various stakeholders to reflect on the progress made in the state over the past five years.

Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola was the lead speaker at the symposium.

Speaking on the topic “Leadership in Times of Crisis: Exploring Effective Leadership Strategies in Challenging Situations,” Fashola commended Governor Yahaya’s administration, scoring it highly for its impactful policies, programmes and projects.

He emphasized that the documentation of the administration’s first-term achievements validated its success.

“The Development Agenda for Gombe (DEVAGOM), highlighting His Excellency’s 10-year development plan, tells you how visionary Governor Inuwa Yahaya is,” Fashola remarked. “The documentary we just watched here proves that the governor transformed Gombe State beyond how he met it, considering the human-oriented projects that directly improved the lives of the common man.”

The former Lagos State Governor noted the positive feedback from local and international acquaintances from Gombe, affirming the state’s progress under Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

He highlighted major projects, including substantial investments in road construction in both urban and rural areas and the consolidation of infrastructural development following Governor Yahaya’s re-election.

One standout project mentioned was the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadinkowa, expected to host numerous major factories, creating 10,000 direct jobs and almost 100,000 indirect jobs.