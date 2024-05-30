Ad

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has reiterated his support and commitment to the full functioning and optimal operations of local governments for holistic grassroots development.

The governor stated this while presenting brand-new Toyota Hilux vehicles to the 11 local government chairmen during a brief ceremony held at Government House, Gombe.

The vehicles were procured to support LGAs’ operations and ensure effective and efficient governance.

“These vehicles are not for leisure or luxury; they are for work.They are provided to support the operations of local governments, whose basic responsibility is to look after the welfare and well-being of the people at the grassroots”, he explained.

He urged the chairmen to use the vehicles to reach all nooks and crannies of their respective local governments in order to improve service delivery to the people, assuring continued monitoring of how resources are utilized for transparent and accountable governance.

“We shall not waver in monitoring how you spend your resources as well as how you implement projects that positively impact your people,” he said.

He called on the chairpersons to be proactive in generating revenue and delivering services to the people to complement the state government for all-inclusive growth and development.

Speaking further, the governor emphasised the constitutional role of local government as the third tier of government.

He said, “the state government alone cannot do it all. The constitution provides and allocates functions to local governments, which form the third tier of government and the closest to the people”, he explained.

Governor Inuwa lamented the ineffective functioning of the LGAs, which he said is responsible for many development issues.

He noted that over time, most local governments abandoned their responsibilities, turning into salary-paying entities only, leaving the burden of providing essential services to the state government.

He however assured that his administration will continue to collaborate and support all local governments in the state, through joint projects development and other partnerships, to ensure they operate optimally for more holistic development.

Earlier speaking, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Abdulkadir Muhammad, thanked Governor Inuwa for always supporting local government administration and motivating the chairmen.

He stressed that the vehicles will go a long way in making work easier for the chairpersons and improving overall efficiency of governance at the local government level.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of Gombe LGA and ALGON Chairman, Barrister Sani Ahmed Haruna, thanked the governor for always supporting them since their inception.

“The provision of these brand-new Toyota Hilux vehicles is a challenge to us. We promise never to let you down. We will maintain the vehicles and use them for the intended purpose, towards achieving your administration’s visions and missions,” he remarked.