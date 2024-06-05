The second term of many governors in Nigeria’s political landscape is often a time for coasting and ill-conceived projects that bring little benefit to the people. But Governor Inuwa Yahaya is rewriting the narrative with a transformational fifth year, marked by unrelenting progress and project execution across Gombe State.

Instead of wallowing in the comfort of his office, Governor Inuwa chooses to be a hands-on leader, diligently inspecting projects that directly impact the lives of Gombe residents. As he often says, “I was not elected to sleep. The Gombe people elected me to serve them, and that I will do with enthusiasm and to the very best of my ability.”

Despite being last in terms of national allocation, in the last year, Governor Inuwa has turned Gombe into a beehive of activity. From the state-of-the-art School of Nursing and Midwifery along the Western Bypass in the state capital, to the mammoth 22 km gully erosion control project and the construction of a river embankment at Dogonruwa, Kaltungo LGA, to the modernisation and improved facilities at Wawa-Zange grazing reserves, the map of Gombe is now dotted with projects that span the breadth of the state.

Just few days ago, the governor kicked off the construction of an extensive 11 km road network in Tumfure, a suburb of Gombe metropolis that has long suffered from poor town planning and a lack of essential amenities.

These roads are the first of their kind since Gombe State’s creation in 1996 and come on the heels of the near completion and successful test run of the monumental water project in the area.

Governor Inuwa addressed a critical infrastructure challenge in Hayin Kwarin Misau by constructing a multi-billion naira, four-span bridge. This flood-prone area, ravaged by massive flash floods every rainy season, relied solely on the Hayin Kwarin Misau bridge for connection with Gombe Metropolis.

The project’s impact is beyond the bridge itself. To ensure long-term functionality, crews immediately backfilled the bridge abutment and connected the road. Subsequently, the complex construction phase of river trimming, channel excavation, river bank protection, and land reclamation commenced.

This comprehensive project encompasses a 500-meter asphalt road, a sturdy four-span RC bridge, over 10,000 cubic meters of hardcore river bank protection, a significant land reclamation effort of about 10 hectares, and an additional 1.3 kilometers of river channelisation. Currently, the project is nearing completion, sitting at approximately 75% complete.

Just recently, the state executive council under Governor Inuwa Yahaya approved yet another contract for a gully erosion control project starting from Gombe International Hotel, running through the Nayinawa axis up to Ganduje Road. The project was awarded to Triacta Nig. Ltd at a cost of 3.9 billion naira and will be completed in one year, despite the challenges posed by the rainy season terrain.

A testament to Gombe’s continued development is the historic Gombe Mega Motor Park, a project initiated by Governor Inuwa’s predecessor, Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo. Governor Inuwa Yahaya displayed remarkable leadership by ensuring its completion and further solidified his commitment to good governance by bestowing the honour of naming the multi-billion naira motor park after the Ex-Governor.

Many are surprised by these monumental projects, especially since Governor Inuwa is not running for a second term. But Governor Inuwa Yahaya isn’t concerned with short-term gains. His focus is on leaving a lasting legacy for Gombe State. The Gombe people entrusted him with a mandate, and he believes in fulfilling his promises. He has the confidence that he will never betray their trust.

“We are committed to building a state that all of us will be proud of,” he often says, “and we are committed to fulfilling that task, God willing. We shall, Insha’Allah, leave the state better than we met it.”

Gombe State, under Governor Inuwa’s leadership, is no longer just moving forward, it’s striding into a brighter future.

Under his leadership, Gombe State saw unprecedented improvements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The state built and renovated schools, established primary healthcare centers in all political wards, and completed critical road projects to enhance connectivity and economic opportunities. Environmental sustainability projects, in partnership with the World Bank, addressed ecological challenges and safeguarded livelihoods.

Gombe’s favorable business environment attracted investment, with the state being ranked the easiest place to do business in Nigeria for two consecutive years. Initiatives like the Outsource To Nigeria Initiative and the Nigeria Investment Certification Programme highlighted Gombe’s growing reputation as a hub of innovation and development.

Looking ahead, Governor Inuwa Yahaya plans to invest in transportation networks, urban renewal, human capital development, and water resource management. His administration seems committed to participatory governance, improving healthcare systems, and fostering inclusivity and meritocracy.

May this momentum continue to propel the state to even greater heights.

God bless Gombe State.