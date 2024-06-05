Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) has officially resumed his legislative duties in the Senate after serving 75 days of the 90-day suspension imposed on him by the Upper House.

He was suspended on March 12, 2024, and resumed yesterday’s plenary session.

Last week, the Senate recalled Ningi from his three-month suspension in response to a motion sponsored by Senator Abba Moro on behalf of the Red Chamber’s minority caucus.

The suspension was initially imposed following Senator Ningi’s allegations of budget padding during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service.

Ningi was among the first senators to arrive at the National Assembly for yesterday’s plenary session.

Alongside a few other senators, such as Suleiman Kawu and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Ningi entered the National Assembly through the villa gate and arrived at 10:40 am, just 20 minutes before the session’s scheduled start, which began at approximately 12:10 p.m.

Due to suspension, Ningi lost his position as chairman of the Senate Committee on National Identity and Population. Two days after his suspension, Senator Mustapha (APC, Yobe East) was assigned this role.