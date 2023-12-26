The Tangale Community Overseas (TCO) has reaffirmed its stance against recognizing the traditional ruler imposed on Tangale land by Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

The community stated that, for the third consecutive time, Tangale people are celebrating Christmas without a traditional ruler due to the Governor’s refusal to endorse the choice of the Tangale people, Dr Musa Idris Maiyamba, who was elected through an election process by the Tangale kingmakers.

The community reiterated their position in a statement released on Sunday, signed by TCO General Secretary Lamera Umaru Lakorok and obtained by Leadership Daily.

The statement expressed disappointment, mentioning Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s rejection of Dr Musa Idris Maiyamba as the chosen leader and the prolonged detention of seven Tangale youth without trial for three years on allegedly fabricated charges related to protests during the Mai Tangle saga.

Nonetheless, the community remains resolute in not acknowledging the Governor’s appointed figure in Tangale land, noting that the individual has no place among them. The TCO urged all Tangale people to maintain lawfulness while disregarding the figure occupying the Palace of Mai Tangle in Poshiya.

The statement read, “Unfortunately, for the third time the Tangale people are celebrating Christmas without a traditional ruler, following the decision of the Governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, not to endorse the choice of the Tangale people, Dr. Musa Idris Maiyamba, whom the people have chosen through an election process by the Tangale kingmakers.

“More so, the governor has ensured the continuous incarceration of seven innocent Tangale youth without trial or bail for three years on trumped-up charges over the protests that erupted during the Mai Tangle saga.

“Nevertheless, we are not deterred; we remain resolute in our position not to recognize the stooge planted by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya in Tangale land – he has no place among us. We call on all Tangale people to remain law-abiding but continue to ignore the stooge occupying the Palace of Mai Tangle in Poshiya.”

Extending Christmas greetings, the community urged Tangale sons and daughters across Nigeria to remember their blessings and the importance of supporting one another. They called for peaceful coexistence, saying that Christmas signifies the birth of the Prince of Peace.

Members of the Tangale Community Overseas concluded by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year filled with love, joy, and peace.