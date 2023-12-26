It took 34 penalty kicks before Modern Future Football Club finally defeated Pyramids FC 14-13 in a nerve-shredding shootout during the Egyptian Super Cup semi-finals on Monday.

This followed the contest’s conclusion in a 0-0 draw. Modern Future, set to face either Al Ahly or Ceramica Cleopatra in the final match, squandered three spot kicks.

Pyramids lost the match by missing a fourth penalty kick at Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium. Pyramids defender Osama Galal wasted two penalty kicks, including the decisive one that sealed victory for Modern Future.

Despite moments where it seemed the shootout would never end, it fell well short of the 54 penalty kicks taken when Washington FC beat Bedlington Terriers 25-24 last year in a local cup match in England.

A 2005 Namibian Cup match between KK Palace and Civics featured 48 penalty kicks.

