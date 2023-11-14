Recently, the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON through the State owned Transport Company, popularly known as Gombe Line, introduced a town service shuttle to cushion the daily transportation challenges faced by commuters within Gombe metropolis due to the rise in transport fares occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

The Transport Company had in a statement preceding the launch, said the decision to provide the township shuttle is consistent with Governor Inuwa Yahaya‘s policy which often revolves around the general welfare of the people.

Perhaps it is important to state that this is the first time the Gombe State Transport Service is introducing such a welfarist transportation system since the creation of the state in 1996.

To this end, the decision to deploy a section of Gombe Line buses to meet the daily transportation needs of commuters within the State capital, has since been greeted with great joy and excitement by car and non car owners alike and generally described by resident of Gombe metropolis as a welcome development.

However, the situation before now concerning transportation in Gombe metropolis was that of anguish and despair as residents within the state capital had to literally pay through their nose to be able to meet their daily Transportation needs.

The announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saw an astronomical rise in transport fares by almost 200 percent across the country, Gombe inclusive. For instance prior to the removal of fuel subsidy the maximum a passenger can pay for a drop within Gombe metropolis was one hundred and fifty naira. Today however, the least a passenger pays for a drop within the State capital is between two hundred and fifty to three hundred naira.

Little wonder that the introduction of the township shuttle by the Gombe Line to carter for the this critical transportation needs of the residents of Gombe metropolis came as a huge and soothing relief.

Under the new regime, commuters within the State capital will be charged one hundred naira irrespective of wherever they wish to go within the State capital.

The administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had before introducing the township shuttle, mandated the Gombe State Transport Service to commence operations along Bajoga Nafada and Dadinkowa routes to effectively cover the entire state.

Aside from the inter state travels which Gombe Line has carved a nitch for itself, passengers within the State wishing to access any part of the it can now do so using the welfarist transportation system introduced by the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Many are of the opinion that the introduction of the township shuttle and other intra state routes will not only bolster economic engagements as it was in the past, but will also encourage social cohesion among the citizens of the state as well, giving that transportation plays a pivotal role in the socio-economic economic development of a people.

The introduction of the township shuttle by Gombe Line and other innovative measures under the leadership of the new sole administrator, Dr. Sani Sabo are commendable strides towards enhancing transportation accessibility in Gombe State.

Dr. Sabo‘s vigour and innovation in expanding the routes align with Governor Inuwa‘s disposition towards the general welfare of the people.

It is also important to acknowledge the foundational work done by the immediate past sole administrator of Gombe Line, Usman Kamara for repositioning the company and putting it on a sound footing through diligence and meticulous approach. The combined efforts of these leaderships contribute significantly to the positive transformation of Gombe Line, ensuring it plays a vital role in the state‘s social and economic development.

– Bayambe is a Special Assistant ( Media) to Gombe State Governor