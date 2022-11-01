Forum of past women leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State have threatened to boycott the campaign activities of the party’s governorship candidate Mohammed Barde.

The forum led by its chairperson Mole Istifanus who is currently an ex-officio of PDP in the north east issued the threat yesterday while addressing journalists.

They said their decision to quit the campaign was due to their alleged neglect by the candidate after the party’s primaries where he emerged victorious.

Istifanus who explained that they are the immediate past women leaders of the party in the 11 local government areas of the state alleged that Barde does not carry them along on the ground that they supported other aspirants during the governorship primaries.

She said they had been in the party since 2003 without defecting even after the party lost power to the APC decrying that despite their sacrifice and dedication to the cause of the PDP, they are being sidelined in the campaign team.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, as soon as any person becomes a flag bearer of the party for any office, he is supposed to carry his opponents along and all party members to enable them triumph in the general election.