Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State yesterday inaugurated two newly appointed commissioners and four special advisers into his cabinet.

He said the appointment of the new members of the State Executive Council (SEC) was in line with his determination and commitment of providing a purposeful and responsive leadership aimed at meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people for physical development and good governance.

According to him, his government gives appointments to only suitably-qualified persons who would remain accountable, transparent and responsible.

“Let me congratulate the new appointees on their well-deserved appointment. No doubt, these appointments are based purely on their sterling qualities, integrity, track record of enviable achievements and good public conduct”.

While promising that his administration will consistently match words with action both in policy formulation and implementation, Inuwa tasked the newly sworn-in appointees on sincerity of purpose, transparency, accountability, loyalty and commitment to the actualization of its goals.