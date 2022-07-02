The Specialist Hospital, Gombe, has got accreditation for postgraduate training in obstetrics/ gynecology and family medicine by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria and the West African College of Surgeons.

With this development, the Gombe Specialist Hospital has now become the first state-owned hospital in the northeast to achieve this milestone.

The representatives of the two colleges were very impressed with what they saw in the hospital and lauded Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for providing the state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment necessary for the training.

They also promised to partner with the state to provide training in other disciplines as this will retain and train specialists in Gombe State, Northeast, and Nigeria at large.

It will also improve the quality of services and reduce maternal and child death in the state.

An accreditation team from the West African College of Surgeons, led by Professor Jesse Obed, had visited Gombe and inspected the State Specialist Hospital where they described the structures, serenity and facilities there as ones that bear all the hallmarks of a system that is susceptible to progressive change.

Before the coming of the incumbent government in 2019, the health sector in Gombe State was in a moribund condition owing to the inadequate infrastructure and lack of basic medical equipment and manpower which deprived the majority of the people of quality healthcare services.

Consequently, Governor Inuwa Yahaya made it a priority to implement strategies to increase access to efficient, qualitative, and affordable healthcare services by all.