The federal government has donated 360 metric tonnes of assorted grains to Yobe State government as part of efforts to assist vulnerable persons in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this while presenting the items to the Yobe government in Damaturu, Yobe State Capital yesterday.

President Buhari who was represented by the minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D Aliyu said, “I have come to deliver this message of 360 metric tons of grains to the Yobe government for onward delivery to the vulnerable groups across the state.”

Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by his deputy, Hon Idi Barde Gubana, received the items, expressed gratitude to the President Buhari and the federal government, describing the gesture as timely.

According to him, the gesture would complement the state government’s efforts at providing humanitarian support to improve food security in the state.

He commended the federal government for this and other assistance it has been rendering to the victims of all types of conflict and natural disasters.

In his remarks, the executive secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Mohammed Goje, said that the items were received in good condition.

Goje, represented by SEMA’s director of Personnel, Malam Hassan Bomai, said that the agency received 210 metric tons of maize, 60 metric tons of millet, 60 metric tons of sorghum and 30 metric tons of garri.

He assured of the agency’s commitment to judicious distribution of the items to the vulnerable groups in the state.

He called on the people of the state to continue giving their support and cooperation to President Buhari and Yobe State Governor Hon Mai Mala Buni for their focus on Yobe.