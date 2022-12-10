As part of his community development services, the Secretary to the Gombe State Government Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi has organised a training to 50 women selected in Kaltungo local government area of the state on different vocational skills.

The training according to the SSG which was currently ongoing at Mawato Hall in the state capital was aimed at equipping the women with various skills and make them to be economically self-reliant and alleviate poverty.

He added that after the training, a grant will be given to each trainee to help them start the trade they learned and cater for themselves and families.

Also, the Zonal Chairman of APC in Gombe South, Musa Wali Awak who declared open the training described Professor Njodi as an apostle of the adage that says, ” Teach people how to catch a fish and not how to eat the Fish.

He said the training would help beneficiaries acquire the needed skills to establish or expand an existing business.

Wali commended the foresight of Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi,calling on participants of the program to devout themselves to learning.

He also implored them to identify with the SSG and the government of Gombe State under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for more dividend of democracy.