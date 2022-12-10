Hon. Ja’afar Magaji has filed an appeal challenging the Federal High Court judgement which struck out his election to represent Mubi-North, Mubi-South and Maiha Federal Constituency in Adamawa State.

Justice Abdulazeez Anka had ordered a fresh election, citing irregularities and asked Ja’afar to stop parading himself as the party’s candidate.

In a notice of appeal led by M. Y. Abdullahi (SAN), Abubakar Ali and eight others, he said the earlier judgement was a miscarriage of justice.

According to him, the lower court erred when it held in its judgement that the primary election was invalid.

He also sought an order upholding the declaration that he is the winner of the primary election conducted on May 27, 2022 in Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha Federal Constituency.