The Governing Council of the Gombe State University (GSU) has promoted eleven senior lecturers known as ‘Readers’ to the rank of professors.

Registrar of the University, Dr Abubakar Aliyu Bafeto disclosed this in a statement in Gombe saying the Council also approved the promotion of five other lecturers to readers following favourable external assessment reports.

“The University Governing Council at its 52nd Regular Meeting held on Thursday 23rd May 2024, based on favourable external assessment reports, approved the promotions of eleven (11) Readers to the rank of Professors and five (5) Senior Lecturers to the rank of Readers in various area of specialization,”, he stated.

Dr Bafeto listed the new professors Sani Ahmed Yauta, Mary Erasmus Sule, Abubakar Joshua Difa, Ibrahim Lai, Ambe Alfred Neba, Ediba Isaac Ogbodo, Mathew Funsho Bello, Dahiru Inuwa Ibrahim, Safiyanu Ishiaku, Mu’azu Usman Shehu and Shamsuddeen Ilyas

The newly promoted lecturers to the ranks of readers are Abubakar M. Saidu, Idoma Kim, Mustapha A. Danimoh, Dauda Kala and Gideon 0.0. Owoicho.

The statement noted that these promotions acknowledge the new professors and readers’ scholarly works, teaching excellence, commitment to duty and outstanding contributions in their respective fields and to the University.