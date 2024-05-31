Ad

Governing council of the Gombe State University (GSU) has promoted 11 senior lecturers known as “readers” to the ranks of professors.

The registrar of the university, Dr Abubakar Aliyu Bafeto, disclosed this in a press release he issued yesterday.

He said the governing council also approved the promotion of five other lecturers to readers based on favourable external assessment reports.

“The University Governing Council at its 52nd regular meeting held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, based on favourable external assessment reports, approved the promotions of eleven (11) readers to the rank of professors and five (5) senior lecturers to the rank of readers in various area of specialisation,” he stated.

He listed the new professors as Sani Ahmed Yauta, Mary Erasmus Sule, Abubakar Joshua Difa, Ibrahim Lai, Ambe Alfred Neba, Ediba Isaac Ogbodo, Mathew Funsho Bello, Dahiru Inuwa Ibrahim, Safiyanu Ishiaku, Mu’azu Usman Shehu and Shamsuddeen U. Ilyas.

The newly promoted lecturers to the ranks of readers are Abubakar M. Saidu, Idoma Kim, Mustapha A. Danimoh, Dauda Kala, and Gideon 0.0. Owoicho.

“These promotions acknowledge their scholarly works, teaching excellence, commitment to duty, and outstanding contributions in their respective fields and to the university,” the registrar said.