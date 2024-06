Ad

Kebbi State governor Nasir Idris has approved the appointment of nine new district heads and five village heads.

They are Alhaji Muhammad Bello Koko, the new district head of Koko, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Hassan Kwaido district head of Yola (Lamnen Yola) in Augie local government, Hon Tukur Yalli, district head of Bakuwai, Hussani Marafa, Sarki Yamman Alelu, new district head of Alelu (Kararin Alelu). Bello Hassan, new district head of Yeldu (Mai Arewa Yeldu) and Yakubu Hassan Geza as new district head of Geza, Muhammad Nura Sauwa as district head of Sarkin Yamman Sauwa, Mai Arewan Sarkan Alhaji Kabiru Yakubu mai Arewa and Alhaji Sa’adu Sauwa as Kauran Sani district head.

The five village heads are Mai Yamman Rafi Atiku in Nassarawa District, Birnin Kebbi, and Alhaji Abdu Mai Bulo, the new village head. Others include Gawasu, Guwaba Gabas, Kawate, and Wahannu.

Their appointments were contained in a statement signed by the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Garba Umar Dutsinmari and made available to newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, indicating that all the appointments took effect from May 28, 2024.