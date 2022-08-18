The chief executive officer of Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis Abuyere, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, marked his birthday anniversary with a breakfast worship at his massive residence in Abuja.

Friends and associates came out in their large number to celebrate Dr. Abuyere, an investment adviser amidst loads of felicitations.

Popular gospel singer, Moses Bliss, was also on ground to electrify the atmosphere with his spirit-filled songs, which ministered to the souls of the attendees.

Speaking through a brief sermon during the worship, the Founder of Champion Faith International Ministry, Dr Apt. Godspower Udjor, extolled the virtues of the celebrant, whom he described as a devout Christian who takes God’s affairs with the needed seriousness.

He expressed gratitude to God for the level he has brought Dr. Abuyere so far in life.

Apostle Udjour, who is the celebrant’s spiritual father, prayed for more opened doors, impartations and divine blessings for Abuyere.

One after the other, guests took time to give beautiful testimonies about the celebrant, whom they described as warmth and receptive.

Responding ,Abuyere thanked friends and associates for taking time to identify with him on his special day.

Upon arrival at one of the branches of his automobile office, staff received him with excitement and sang a birthday song for him to the delight of the surprised celebrant.

He was later presented with his company’s nomination for award as Financial Investment and Automobile Brand of the Year at a leadership excellence award coming up at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on November 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, the celebrant has continued to receive goodwill messages across the social media platforms.

His company, the Skyewise Group is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment, Credit Management, Real Estate, Automobiles, Logistics, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Contracts financing, and partnerships to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Abuja and maintains offices in major cities in Nigeria.

Skyewise Group now owns and manages over five subsidiaries and affiliates, operating in three major states in Nigeria and one African country and agent office in US and Canada.

The organisation prides itself as diversified integrated conglomerate providing world-class investment opportunities and services for individuals and corporate citizens of all nations with vibrant operations in Nigeria and Africa.