A socio-cultural organisation under the umbrella of Ohanivo General Assembly made up of indigenes of Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo local government areas of Ebonyi State, has expressed disappointment with the stand of Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze over the Ebonyi South senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement jointly signed by the President General of the organisation, Hon. Darlington Okereke, and other members of the group, and made available to LEADERSHIP, the group described the actions of Mrs. Agom-Eze as insensitive.

The group said the actions of Agom-Eze were capable of causing political disharmony in Ohanivo, adding that as a body, they have unanimously condemned and denounced what they termed as “unpatriotic manipulations and clear case of mischief”.

They described as strange, her behaviour, stating that it was unbecoming of a woman married to Ohanivo.

“This rude and externally motivated political misadventure of Mrs. Agom-eze is an affront to the collective sensibilities of OHANIVO General Assembly and we therefore call on her to immediately retrace her steps and apologize to the people of OHANIVO for her antagonistic stance on the will of the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

“That by all moral and legal considerations, Governor Umahi has no rival as the APC candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial District and he has the total support of the people of OHANIVO, having made his people proud as the Governor of Ebonyi State.

“We have painstakingly followed up the claims and critically reviewed the circumstances that led to the unconscionable path taken by Mrs. Agom-Eze against the person of the Governor in the matter of Ebonyi South Senatorial ticket which the people have freely made their choice,” they said.

The group maintained that by the APC zoning arrangement which was agreed upon before the party primaries by all members of APC in Ebonyi State, the Senatorial ticket for Ebonyi South Senatorial District was zoned to Ohaozara local government area where incidentally, the incumbent governor of the State hails from.

“The General Assembly of OHANIVO further notes that by the APC zoning arrangement, the Federal House of Representatives ticket for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency was zoned to Onicha Local Government Area, where Mrs. Agom-Eze hails from by virtue of her marriage.

“The APC candidate for the Federal House of Representatives Constituency has been produced from her local government,” they added.

The group further maintained that Governor Umahi has no double nominations as a candidate as contemplated by Section 115 of the Electoral Act, and as such has not breached any provision of the extant laws.