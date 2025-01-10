Gospel artiste, Moses Bliss, has welcomed his first child with his wife.

The young musician, who made an entrance into the music scene five years ago, shared the exciting news on Friday through an Instagram post, expressing his gratitude to God.

He wrote; “This is the doing of the Lord. We are in awe of His mercy. Join us to thank God for blessing our family with a baby boy. This song is our testimony.”

Moses and Marie tied the knot in March 2024.

Marie Bliss is a Ghanaian-born London-based lawyer. She is now a proud mother of their newborn son.

Moses Bliss, whose real name is Moses Uyoh Enang, began to show interest in music from a young age of five and started to learn and play musical instruments. He later joined the choir at Believers’ Loveworld Church, kicking off his career officially in 2017 with the debut single ‘E No Dey Fall My Hand’.

He released the song ‘Too Faithful’ in 2019 and followed it up in 2020 with the single ‘Bigger Everyday’. Moses’ first album ‘Too Faithful’ was released in May 2021 comprising 13 tracks including “Taking Care”, “Perfection” and “E No Dey Fall My Hand”. In February 2023, he released His sophomore album titled “More Than Music (Transcendent Worship”, released in 2023 and comprised of 13 tracks.

The gospel minister, who holds a musical concert annually tagged ‘Bliss Experience’, was signed by a music distribution company in Florida, United States, Symphonic Distribution. In February 2023, he unveiled his record label Spotlite Nation and signed four artistes: Chizie, Festizie, Doris Joseph, and Grace Lokwa

With two albums already, Moses Bliss has done well for himself and he’s reckoned with in the gospel music scene. He has a clothing brand in Abuja that specialises in male attires known as Shades of Bliss.