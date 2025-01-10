In an effort to digitalise health information management in the state, the Cross River State Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress, through a project called (IMPACT Project) has procured 196 laptops for personnel in the health records units across the Primary Health Centres in 196 wards of the state.

This initiative is to accelerate coverage and transformational services for effective monitoring and evaluation.

Funded by the World Bank, the IMPACT Project aims to reduce maternal mortality, malaria, neonatal mortality, as well as infant and under-five mortality rates.

Speaking while receiving the equipment in his office on Wednesday in Calabar, Governor Bassey Out lauded the World Bank’s contributions to the improvement of health services in the state.

Otu stated that the newly introduced IMPACT Project will add further impetus to feats already achieved through the symbiotic relationship between Cross River and the World Bank.

“Health has continued to be one of our very major priorities. It is true that without health, of course, we wouldn’t even have a state.

“That is why you can bear me witness that most of the projects that have come out in terms of counterparts funding, we have engaged all of them.

“We’ll continue to give that support, whatever it takes, to make sure that we do our best for our people. We have allocated over 5 billion in our 2025 budget to upscale all our primary health facilities.

“We also have plans for health insurance because we know that health insurance is not where it’s supposed to be. We’re working very hard to come out with the best health insurance for our people,” Governor Otu said.

He charged that the facilities are put into use and not left as furniture in those offices. “Actually, the system we are trying to put in place is something that the local government chairmen, the ward councilors, and everybody will be involved.

“Both in education and healthcare, we need to ensure that most of the things that are invested get right down to the people. So I want to thank the World Bank for these interventions,” he stated.

Earlier, the IMPACT Project Manager, Dr. Paul Odey, emphasised that the project will in no small measure improve the health sector across Cross River State.

“This is a World Bank project that started on the 17th of February 2021. However, before now, Cross River State was not part of this project. The People’s first mantra came in, and the Sweet Prince approved this thoughtful project to be brought to Cross River State,” he stated.

Odey explained that the project primarily focuses on immunization for children under five, malaria, pregnant women, training and sensitisation of health attendants to ensure that facilities are accessible to those living in rural areas.