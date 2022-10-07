Popular Gospel Singer, Frank Edwards, has debunked rumours of him getting engaged to Senior Popular Pastor of Dunamis Church, Paul Enenche’s daughter, Deborah.

Deborah Enenche is also into Gospel music and very visible on the social media.

Speculations about the engagement and possible marriage, started on Sunday when Deborah shared a picture of her beautiful engagement ring on her social media pages without giving details.

However, DeBee, as she is fondly called, kept mum about the engagement details despite several demands by her fans to explain the meaning of the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coincidentally, another picture of Frank Edwards and Deborah together circulated on social media, and fans who look to the social media as a means of relaxation, speculated the possibility of both singers getting married soon.

But, Frank Edwards has debunked the rumours on his social media handles on Thursday, describing the report as false news.

He wrote: “Y’all should let that girl enjoy her peace with all the false news Haba! No, be only engagement. Na Nokia engage.”

Frank Edwards happens to be a friend of the Ministry and Deborah is the first daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja.

He also weighed in on the political situation of the country in view of the upcoming elections and the different presidential candidates on parade.

Frank Edwards posted: “This election is not about who is healthy and who is not, anyone can get good medical attention, not about tribe, not about who’s turn it is!! We just want who is not a thief!! We are in a critical condition.

“The Good thing is Nigerians eyes are open now… these are not the days when one influencer can make people vote for just anyone. People are now influenced by their suffering.”