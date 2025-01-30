Gospel artist Testimony Jaga has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding fellow gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, warning against what he described as an attempt to undermine the “system of God.”

In a video message, Testimony warned EeZee Conceptz record label boss, Ezekiel ThankGod, stating that his actions and statements have raised concerns.

Ezekiel ThankGod and Mercy Chinwo have been recently embroiled in bitter feud over financial dealings related to partnership and alleged rifts within the Christian music industry.

He asked Eezee Tee to embrace genuine repentance, stressing that his recent actions were unnecessary.

Testimony suggested that the lack of public support from religious leaders and influential figures in the gospel industry was telling.

He alleged ThankGod had previously charged pastors and churches exorbitant fees for performances, which may explain why no one is defending them now.

“How come suddenly nobody is supporting what you are going through? Pastors are not coming out to stand for you, people that matter are silent. We know why—over the years, you have charged them. You didn’t have sympathy for churches,” he said.

He further warned that any attempt to “blackmail the system of God” would ultimately fail.

“Anything that is not of the Lord will always fail,” he declared.