The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it has traced and recovered a total of 1,519 stolen vehicles in 2024 through the use of the Central Motor Registry Portal (e-CMR).

The Police also said that, so far in January 2025, 52 vehicles have so far been recovered, while many cases of stolen vehicles were being investigated for recovery.

These were revealed by the Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja on Thursday during an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP on the importance of the Central Motor Registry portal.

According to him, “The efforts of the Force in combating crime in various spheres cannot be overemphasised, specifically in the area of vehicle theft, as the Nigeria Police Force recorded the successful recovery of 1,519 vehicles in the last year and so far in this month of January 2025, the Force has recorded the recovery of 52 vehicles, while many stolen vehicles are being investigated for recovery. This success was made easy due to the cooperation of the public using the e-CMR portal.

“As part of the relentless efforts towards combating vehicle-related crimes, the Force wishes to announce a recent successful operation that led to the recovery of stolen vehicles, utilising the electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) system.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the e-CMR is a digitalised repository of licenced motor vehicles in the country as provided for in the law.

The Force PRO further stated that since the initiative began, over 400,000 vehicle owners have registered their vehicles on e-CMR portal, with over 1,011 stolen vehicles reported already.

He further stated that, “in October 2024, three vehicles reported stolen on the platform recovered in different parts of the country. One of the recovered vehicles was handed over to its elated owner right here in the headquarters; while recently, two stolen vehicles were recovered in Kano State through the e-CMR platform.”

ACP Adejobi, however, noted that 5,877 vehicles with conflicting information were being investigated.