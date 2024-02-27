Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, who recently engaged his sweetheart, Marie Wiseborn, has now shared photos from their pre-wedding shoot.

The love story of Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn took a dramatic turn on January 19, 2024, when the gospel singer proposed to his beloved, causing a buzz on social media.

Since the announcement, the couple has been open about their romantic journey, giving fans and followers an intimate view into their relationship.

The gospel artiste has now shared the pre-wedding photographs on his Instagram page.

Bliss posted a series of photos with Marie rocking the same outfit.

He captioned it, “My safe place & peace @mariewiseborn.”