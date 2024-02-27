President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director, Corporate Services, at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

The appointment was contained in a statement released by special adviser to the President on media & publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Mr. Gaga, who is a lawyer, has over 25 years of experience in the banking sector as well as in legal services.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Gaga was the Board Secretary and Legal Adviser of NEXIM Bank. He graduated from Bayero University, Kano, with an LLB Degree in Law and a BL from the prestigious Nigerian Law School. He later obtained a Master of Law degree from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos in 2002 and a post graduate Diploma in Management from the National Open University.

The newly appointed executive director brings a wide range of rich experience spanning private legal practice and the banking sector with a brief stint in the law firm of Ikiebe & Co in Lagos. He has worked in several institutions including Liberty Bank Plc, Pacific Bank Limited, MBC International Bank Limited, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and ASO Savings & Loans Plc with expertise in litigation, recovery, security documentation, risk administration and company secretarial practice.

By this appointment, President Tinubu expects that Mr. Gaga will bring to his new role a renewed zeal and diligence to enhance NEXIM’s mandate of providing finance, risk mitigation services, accurate trade and market information, as well as export advisory services to Nigerians in full support of the economic development agenda of the current administration.

The executive management and staff of the bank are positive that Mr. Gaga’s appointment will further strengthen the required corporate governance structures to deliver quickly on the Bank’s mandate, head, strategy & communications at NEXIM, Tayo Omidiji, added the statement.