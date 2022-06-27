Gospel artiste, songwriter and publisher, Dr Faith Ajiboye has released a new song, titled ‘Nara Ekele’.

The motivational song is like a comfort blanket to Nigerians who are viçtims of the present hard times, violence and insecurity ravaging the nation.

The track , Nara Ekele features one of the best African gospel vocalist today, Psalmos, who contributed immensely to the song with her God-given voice. It is produced, mixed and mastered by HyKey, with great assistance from Tope Alabi’s new producer, Kunle Oniyo and Femity at Sound Incredible Studio.

Fast rising audio-visual producer, Femity produced the classic video of the song.