Amid security challenges in Niger State, the commandant of the state vigilante corps Nasir Mohammed Manta has ordered the closure of all vigilante offices in the state.

The commandant has declared immediately after his arrest and detention for 24 hours by the police for alleged excessive use of power.

The law for vigilante corps in Niger State was passed and signed into law during the 7th Assembly and the law has undergone several amendments to play complementary role for police, especially to help curb banditry and activities of miscreants in the state.

Our correspondent, however, learnt that the state commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, had ordered the detention of the vigilante commandant at the weekend based on complaint that he had effected the arrest of some thugs disturbing Minna the state capital.

The vigilante commandant, Nasir Manta, described the allegations against him as false, because he never effected any arrest or molest anybody saying “the commissioner of police did not investigate the allegations against me by the influential individuals, who I met in his office, before ordering my detention.”

He said, “The problem is the arrest of those miscreants disturbing public peace in Minna. Since some of them have the backing of some influential individuals. They misinformed the commissioner of Police and without investigating the allegations, he ordered my detention. He said why should I arrest the boys without the involvement of the police?

“I am not in any way deterred. I am not serving the police, I am only concern with the security of our people and Niger state. Meanwhile, I have directed my men to close and lock their offices for the main time, “he added.

LEADERSHIP findings, however, revealed that the state Commissioner of Internal security, Emmanuel Umar, has intervened in the matter and may make the corps resume work soon.

Responding the police public relations officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said “the vigilante leader and some of his boys were just given administrative punishment for their excesses in line of duty for purpose of correction.

“Excesses such as indiscriminate use of firearms (dane gun), incivility on innocent members of the public, excessive use of power, running an illegal detention facility, arresting and detaining suspects without handing over to police etc,” he added.