The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has said that steps were being taken to ensure the accidental airstrike on Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State, which resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians, does not happen again.

Gen. Musa stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Defence to justify the 2024 budget for the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Wednesday.

He said: “I want to mention the sad incident in Kaduna that shouldn’t have occurred. It was a mistake, not deliberate, but we are taking steps to ensure that we address it and prevent it from reoccurring.

“We are meant to protect our citizens, not to harm them; that is highly regrettable. We assure you that we will continue to work until everybody is free and there is no more threat to any life or property in Nigeria.”

The Defence Chief assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) were determined and committed to restoring peace and tranquillity in the country despite all challenges.

The CDS said: “There are challenges all over. We are working together as a team in synergy between the Armed Forces and other security agencies. We call on all Nigerians to take ownership of the challenges that are going on in Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s responsibility, not only ours. We are happy that you know our challenges and are ready and willing to assist, and we assure you that we will not take that for granted.

“Whatever support we can get to enhance our capability and capacity, we assure you, including all Nigerians, that we are ready to go forward, whatever it takes for us to ensure that there is peace in Nigeria because it is not only for us; it is for our children and our children’s children.”

The chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), assured that the legislative panel would do all it can to ensure the fight against insecurity was won through legislative interventions.

“We understand that you live in a very challenging situation. We understand that you need money for barracks, weapons, and aircraft, and funds are limited. On behalf of my committee, we say well done,” the lawmaker stated.