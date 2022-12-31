Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the immediate suspension of the Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency (OHIS), Dr. Niyi Oginni, and the Head of the Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Adebukola Olujide, over alleged abuse of office by the duo.

He also directed the Public Procurement Agency and other relevant government agencies to immediately kick off the process of recovering all outstanding tender fees on contract awards, JVAs, MoUs, etc, to which the State Government was a party in the last four years.

A statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, the State capital, on Saturday, by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, stated that Governor Adeleke further announced an holistic investigation of the Public Procurement Agency (the Due Process Office) to determine the extent of its culpability in the non-remittance of tender fees to the State’s treasury and contract manipulation in the last four years.

The suspension of the two Chief Executive Officers, according to the statement, was sequel to the interim report submitted by the Committee on Contracts and MoUs chaired by Hon. Niyi Owolade, which indicted the two top government officials of gross abuse of office, mismanagement of public resources and serial violations of agency and public service regulations and laws.

“The Committee in its recommendation had unearthed the unethical practices of the suspended heads of the OSHIA and the Primary Health Care Board as manifested in contract awards without due process, non-remittance of actual tender fees collected from contractors, contracts without value for money like the PHCs, deliberate splitting of contracts.

“The Committee further found out that the suspended OHIS boss gave contracts to the tune of several millions of Naira to his own biological daughter and his own private Hospital in the Agency he is heading,” the statement said.

It added that the Acting Career Head in the Primary Health Care was accused of lying on oath when she falsely denied knowledge of all contracts of infrastructure and supplies in the PHCs, resorting to bulk-passing and blame trading.