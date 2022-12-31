Ahead of February 2023 presidential election, a Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Europe, under the aegis of Nigerian Professionals for Atiku Abubakar in Europe, has promised to mobilise not less than one million votes for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming poll.

The forum said it desires a more secured, economically bouyant and better country for all, hence the need to support an experienced and well-prepared leader against other presidential candidates in the race.

In a statement released Saturday and signed by the Europe Coordinator of the group, Collins Osazee Idahosa, the Forum of Nigerians in Diaspora said it has appointed 23 coordinators across different countries in Europe as part of strategies to achieve the target goal.

Some of the coordinators include; Bridget Omoregie for Ireland, Roland Edomwonyi for Sweden, Sylvester Idahosa for Spain, Osariemen Erhabor for Finland, Solomon Obazee for England, Alex Okitikpi for France, Austin Osiomofo for Belgium, Queen Aghibe for Cyprus, King Nelson for Germany and Helen Osas Okhuarobo for Italy, among others.

The group used the medium to thank all the coordinators for their sacrifices and wish them a prosperous Year 2023, even as it prayed for Nigeria and Nigerians home and abroad to enjoy a blessed New Year.

Idahosa also urged Nigerians home and abroad to forget about political affiliations and see future in the Atiku/Okowa presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said: “Nigerian Professionals for Atiku Abubakar Europe is a global group with a number of 23 coordinators accross the different countries of Europe.

“We have promised to deliver one million votes to Atiku and repeat what we did in the last Osun State Governorship election in respect of Atiku and the People’s Democratic Party.

“Our promise of a million votes for Atiku was ignited by our desire for a more secure, economically bouyant and better country overall.

“We want an experienced and well prepared leader which we know is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”