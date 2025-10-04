His Excellency Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia on October 1 2025 awarded scholarships to children of fallen heroes in Benue State. The governor as promised to empower their widows with businesses to mark Nigeria”s 65th anniversary. The governor made this known at a lunch organized for families of fallen heros in the at the new banquet hall of government house in Makurdi the Benue State capital.

Advertisement

When the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, pledged during his swearing-in ceremony in 2023 that no sacrifice would be too great in the fight to restore peace, many saw it as a priestly invocation wrapped in political idealism.

Today, however, his words resonate more as a firm commitment and a motivating reality for security operatives across the 23 local government areas of the State. In less than two years, Gov Alia has not only prioritized security reforms but also gone beyond rhetoric to become a beacon of hope and motivation for officers on the frontline.

Advertisement

Security remains one of the most critical challenges confronting Benue, a state revered as Nigeria’s “Food Basket of the Nation”, but increasingly threatened by violent attacks, banditry, and communal clashes as well as a blatant disunity among a section of the elites.

In this volatile atmosphere, the morale of security personnel plays a pivotal role in ensuring stability. Governor Alia has distinguished himself as a leader who understands that behind every uniform is a human being with a family, a hope, and a future which he must protect jealously.

One of his most profound demonstrations of this awareness came on September 5, 2025, when he donated ₦380 million to the families of 76 slain security personnel. Each family received ₦5 million as direct support in recognition of their loved ones’ ultimate sacrifice.

The gesture cut across the Police, military, Civil Defence, and the state-owned Community Volunteer Guards. More than the financial assistance, the governor’s message was clear: the lives laid down would never be forgotten, and the families left behind would never be abandoned.

Presenting symbolic cheques to widows, children, and relatives of the fallen heroes, Alia shared a moving observation. He spoke of a mother breastfeeding her infant at the ceremony—an innocent child who would grow up never knowing the father because he had paid the supreme price for peace. With empathy, Governor Alia assured that such children would not be left behind, promising scholarships to sustain their education and a place on the state’s official protocol list.

It must be stated that this compassionate leadership has reinforced confidence among serving officers that their welfare—and that of their families—remains a priority.

But Alia’s motivational leadership has not been restricted to material interventions. His speeches and symbolic gestures consistently frame security personnel as national heroes and indispensable guardians of sovereignty. During Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebrations, the governor paid glowing tributes to fallen heroes—both military and civilian—emphasizing that their sacrifices are the bedrock of freedom and unity.

“For those in active service,” he declared, “you remain the shield of our sovereignty. We pray for your protection and strength.” Such affirmations may appear symbolic, but they are powerful morale boosters for officers daily confronting life-and-death situations.

Consequently, Governor Alia’s administration has integrated security reforms into its broader development agenda. He understands that security cannot be divorced from socio-economic growth. By renovating 354 schools, employing over 9,000 teachers, revitalizing water projects, expanding healthcare access, and boosting agricultural productivity, the government is attacking the root causes of insecurity—poverty, idleness, and lack of opportunity. For security personnel, this holistic approach demonstrates that their sacrifices are not wasted but are paving the way for a more stable and prosperous Benue.

The Governor has also built strong partnerships with national and federal security agencies. He has consistently acknowledged the roles of the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Commander of Civil Defence in supporting Benue’s security architecture.

By maintaining this synergy, Alia has reassured security personnel that their efforts are backed by political will and inter-agency collaboration. His open appreciation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to restoring peace in Benue further emphasizes that security forces are not operating in isolation but as part of a united national front.

In his message to security officers, the Re end gentleman often highlights courage, intelligence, and collaboration as the keys to victory over insecurity. He does not romanticize the dangers they face; instead, he acknowledges the “heavy burden” of their mission while promising never to rest until peace is restored in every corner of the state. For officers, such recognition from the highest office in the state provides a sense of purpose, dignity, and renewed drive.

Beyond words, Governor Alia’s administration has made security reform a visible agenda. The establishment and empowerment of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards—a local security outfit complementing federal forces—underscores his resolve to create an environment where officers feel supported and reinforced. With investments in intelligence, logistics, and welfare, he is redefining the security landscape in ways that encourage operatives to give their best.

Governor Alia’s interventions go deeper than cash payments. They send a message that the state values loyalty, that sacrifices are not in vain, and that the uniform is not just a garment of duty but a badge of honor. In an environment where insecurity often breeds despair, such a message is invaluable motivation for both the bereaved families and officers still on active duty.

As Benue continues its journey toward peace and recovery, the role of Governor Alia as a motivational force cannot be overstated. His blend of empathy, reform-driven governance, and practical support for security personnel has created a new spirit of hope among forces on the ground. By honoring the fallen, supporting the living, and integrating security into the broader vision of development, he has redefined what it means to lead in difficult times.

In the words of one Civil Defence officer at the September ceremony, “When a governor stands with us like this, we know we are not alone. We know why we wear the uniform, and we know what we are fighting for.”

Recall that the Governor had donated N5m each to 33 police officers working in Government House, who were promoted by the Nigerian Police Force, in 2025.

Indeed, in Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, security personnel in Benue and even beyond have found not just a governor, but a genuine motivator—a leader and dedicated friend who leads with both heart and vision.

Donald Kumun is the Principal Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Print Media and writes from Makurdi the State Capital.