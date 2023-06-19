Gov Aliyu Congratulates New Sokoto Speaker, Deputy

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has congratulated Tukur Bala Bodinga and Kabiru Kware on their emergence as Speaker and deputy Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly, respectively.

The governor who described their emergence as a glaring success to democracy commended the process through which the new leadership of the assembly emerged, and called on the entire members of the to give Bodinga the necessary support in order to move the state forward.

Aliyu reminded the members of the need to introduce bills aimed at bringing a myriad of positive developments to the state.

The administration’s readiness to work with the legislature in providing the needed dividends of democracy to every nook and cranny of the state.

Tukur Bala and Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim were elected at the inauguration of the new elected lawmakers after the presentation of proclamation letters by governor Aliyu.