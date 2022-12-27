Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has appealed to Christians in the state to pray for the state to have a peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in 2023.

Bagudu made the appeal yesterday in Birnin Kebbi in his message to the people and the Christian community in the state.

He said the festive period was a time to pray for sustainable peace, unity and prosperity in the state.

The governor expressed his government’s commitment to interfaith harmony as well as ensuring that people were comfortable to live in peace.