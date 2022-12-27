Lagos State government on Monday sealed off the kiddies section of Wonderland Lagos after a yet to be identified guest was electrocuted at the event venue.

LEADERSHIP gathered a teenager who went to enjoy his holiday at the fun plaza was electrocuted by multiple naked wires around the bouncing circle session in the fun city.

The director-general of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola who revealed this to journalists after a joint inspection of the venue with the Lagos State Task Force team stated that the intervention became imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees particularly kids at the venue to preventable accidents that can lead to injuries and fatalities.

Mojola further disclosed that the event venue owner, Mr. Ezekiel Adamu, had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the commission despite several meetings at the onset of the project following an initial safety inspection exercise carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed within the facility.

He stated that it has however become urgent and pertinent to shut down the facility until all infractions are corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk especially children and to also ensure that other lined up events are safe for Lagos residents.

The director-general stated that no individual or institution is bigger than the state, saying it will continually ensure the safety of Lagosians as they go about enjoying the festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned facility owners in the state to comply with the state’s safety guidelines on events and urged residents to socialise responsibly.