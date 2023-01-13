Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has promised to consolidate on the provision of physical infrastructure, social amenities and human capital development if re-elected for a second term.

He made the commitment at an event to mark the commencement of his gubernatorial campaign at Gamawa local government area of the State

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the occasion, the governor said his administration had succeeded in fulfilling most of its promises and outlined te new policies and programmes to consolidate on the achievements.

The governor said in the first term of his government, towns and villages have been open-up with new roads, constructed hundreds of primary and secondary healthcare facilities and blocks of classrooms and empowered thousands of people from all the twenty local government areas of the State.

He attributed the success recorded to the support received from traditional institutions, religious and community leaders, groups and individuals.

Meanwhile, the PDP campaign council has canvassed votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Its director-general, Farouk Mustapha, said to rescue Nigeria, the people of Bauchi State must vote for Atiku and all the candidates of the party in the state.