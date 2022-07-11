Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has stressed the need for citizens to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and respect for one another, as they pray for peace and for adequate rainfall to ensure bumper harvest during the current farming season.

In a message to mark Eid-el Kabir celebration in Bauchi issued by his media aide, Mukthar Gidado, the governor recalled that the Holy Qur’an has commanded all Muslims to give something in charity out of the treasures which Allah has bestowed on them without consideration for religious, ethnic or political differences.

He said that Eid-el-Kabir is celebrated annually in commemoration of the great sacrifice and total submission of Prophet Abraham (AS) to the will of Allah when he answered the Divine call to sacrifice his only son, Prophet Isma’il, describing it as the highest spiritual sacrifice that has ever been made in observance of divine injunction.

The governor noted that the sacrifice is worthy of emulation, especially by the Muslim Umma, saying the Eid-el-Kabir occasion should be used to reflect on “how we have fared morally and spiritually during the last one year so as to take corrective measures, where necessary, for us to be amongst the believers who will enjoy the mercies of Allah (SWT) in the hereafter.”

While asking the Muslim faithful to strengthen their existing interpersonal relationships and create new ones, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to serve the people of the state and to take Bauchi to greater heights.

“You will agree with me that since the inception of our administration about three years ago we have delivered dividends of democracy in infrastructural development, education, health, water supply, youth and women empowerment, Housing and agriculture, among others,” he said. These achievements, the governor believed, are critical to the development of Bauchi State, and assured of continued pursuit of developmental projects that have direct bearing on the lives of generality of the people in the remaining one year.

He said, “We are not unmindful of the economic hardship being experienced by the generality of the people. This is a global problem which has its origin in the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020. I want to appeal to you to bear with the situation which is temporary.”

Mohammed explained that as a responsive and responsible government however, they will continue to render palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effects of the hardship, and appealed to the people to make some sacrifices to ensure that the hardship is overcome.