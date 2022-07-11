Sokoto State government through the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission has shared the sum of N28.7 million among 87 district heads to purchase cows for orphans in the state, to enable them to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Chairman, Sokoto Zakat Commission, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, disclosed that each of the 87 districts received N330,000.

And to ensure that academic activities was not disrupted by the Sallah celebration, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State approved N52.9 million for special Sallah package for 75 boarding secondary schools across the state.

The package, according to a press statement released by the special adviser, media to Kebbi State governor, Yahaya Sarki, is for the purchase of cows, rice, ingredients and other condiments required for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to Maidoki, “The exercise which was an annual event was part of the government’s effort to support the orphans and less privileged in the state. The exercise also encourages wealthy individuals to support the less privileged among them.”

The chairman while commending the district heads for their sacrifices towards ensuring the success of the programme also, handed over three cows on behalf of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Sultan had donated the cows to the IDPs in Gandi, Rabah local government area of the state to support the celebration of Eid-el Kabir.

Speaking on behalf of the IDPs, Malam Ibrahim Gandi, thanked the Sultan for always supporting them and for his sustained fatherly role to the people.