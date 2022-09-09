Abdulkadir Mohammed has challenged members of the state chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to promote peace and cohesion in Nigeria.

The governor said this while speaking at the 2022 annual general meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and book launch held at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

Bala who was represented by his special adviser on media and publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, said as image makers, public relations professionals should exhibit high sense of responsibility in prudent management and dissemination of information.

He noted that the country is facing numerous challenges hence the need for PR managers to eschew act that will further divide the nation rather than unite it.

The governor announced the donation of a new utility vehicle and office accommodation for the NIPR Bauchi State chapter.

The vice-chancellor, Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau called on public and private bodies in the country to come up with strategies to engage host communities for the overall growth and development of the nation. He said a pragmatic community engagement approach will, along with other techniques, create a new paradigm of development in Nigerian communities.