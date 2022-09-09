Gombe State governor Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated Comrade Usman Umar Barambu for emerging the first national president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) from the state.

He was elected alongside other new executives of the association at the recent NANS national convention.

The governor said he received the news of Barambu’s victory with delight, being the first student from Gombe State to earn the mandate of the Nigerian students.

In a press release issued yesterday by his spokesman Isma’ila Uba Misilli, the governor described Barambu as a passionate and hard-working young man and unionist with track records of excellent performance and leadership qualities being a former national president of Gombe State Students’ Association (GOSSA).

He urged him to bring to bear his wealth of experience in repositioning the students’ body for the good of Nigerian students.

Governor Inuwa also tasked the NANS president to continue to bring pride and honour to his home state, while assuring him of the support, solidarity and goodwill of the government and people of Gombe State as he presides over the apex body of the Nigerian students.