Kogi State governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has acquired and remodelled an office complex consisting of a duplex and extended attached office rooms for the workforce of the State’s Special Projects Team in order to enhance their performance and efficiency.

This was in line with his vision to sustain the drive towards tackling environmental degradation in Kogi State.

The remodelled office complex is amongst the few in Nigeria, designated by any State government for environmental management projects.

According to the governor, his administration’s determination to deal with issues of environmental management in the state and improve the livelihood of the people is a duty that he takes seriously.

Speaking through the State coordinator of NEWMAP in the State, Barrister Ladi hmed Jatto, Governor Bello said his administration will leave no stone unturned to ensure robust partnership with donor agencies and global partners to make the Kogi environment a better one.

He said the state was not oblivious of the fact that two of Africa’s biggest rivers converge in Lokoja, hence the impact on Kogi communities.

LEADERSHIP reports that the architectural masterpiece is one of the best provided by any State government for such a purpose.

Kogi NEWMAP project has had a big impact in the Confluence State with interventions to save communities from the adverse effects of environmental degradation.