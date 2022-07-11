Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello has charged the people of the state to live in peace with one another in order to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The governor gave the charge shortly after Eid prayer at Agassa community in Okene local government area of Kogi State, yesterday.

Governor Bello also called on Muslims to renew their commitment to the principles of Islam and maintain the high philosophical standards of honesty, discipline, and faithfulness to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the peace, prosperity and progress of the country.

Speaking on the security challenges in the state, Governor Bello urged the people of the state to be mindful of the kind of people that come into their communities, assuring that after the festive period he would confront insecurity that has bedeviled some communities in the state.

He vowed that his government will never negotiate with criminal elements, stressing that he will go after them until they vacate the state for the people to enjoy absolute peace of mind.

“The people of Kogi State should expect a peaceful state where people will sleep with their two eyes closed and go about their legitimate businesses.”

I will never take the issue of security lightly and we will ensure that we confront criminals frontally because we will never negotiate with them,” he said.

Governor Bello enjoined Nigerians to always give useful information to security agencies to enable them perform their duties creditably. The governor admonished the people of the state to be their brother’s keeper and ensure that the country remained a prosperous nation where people will live harmoniously with one another. He promised that his administration will continue to provide more infrastructure and legacy projects that will have direct impact on the lives of the people.

In his sermon, the chief imam prayed to God to have mercy on the people and enjoined Muslims to always live peacefully with their neighbours.