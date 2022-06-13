Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has expressed shock over the death of his deputy’s son, named after the governor, who died in a road traffic accident and two others.

The governor commiserated with the deputy governor, Idi Barde Gubana, whose family members were involved in a road accident along the Maiduguri -Kano federal highway.

The governor prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained injuries in the accident.

Similarly, Buni condoled with Maina Digma Gana, member representing Fune state constituency, over the death of his daughter, as well as, the family of late Alh. Ado Garba.

Governor Buni described the deaths as sad and shocking “but that is the will of Allah (SWT), our creator.

“It is their appointed time to depart the World and we pray to Allah (SWT) to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest in Aljannatu Firdausi.

“May Allah also grant their families, the fortitude to bear the huge loss” the governor prayed.