Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has sworn in Garba Bilal as the substantive Head of the Civil Service just as he swore-in the recently appointed Caretaker Committee chairmen of the 17 local government areas of the state.

Buni while presiding over the swearing in ceremony in Damaturu said the appointment of Bilal as the head of service was done based on his track records.

The governor further said the government decided to appoint the caretaker chairmen in order to fill the vacuum created by the expiration of tenure of the elected local government executives.

“While acting as the Head of the Civil Service, Alh. Bilal exhibited uncommon loyalty, high sense of responsibility and determination in piloting the state Civil Service to improve productivity.

“These factors along with other personal traits of simplicity and good leadership, among others, have earned him our confidence in his ability to carry on with the good work of spearheading the activities of the State Civil Service towards improved service delivery for accelerated development.

Similarly, we have also witnessed the swearing-in of the 17 Local Government Care-taker Management Committees. These appointments were necessitated by the expiration of the tenure of the last elected Local Government Councils on 3rd November 2022.

“In line with the provision of section 4(1) of the Yobe State Local Government (Amendment No.8) Law of 2013, the Yobe State House of Assembly approved the constitution of the 17 Local Government Councils Management Committee with reflection of their membership from each of the electoral wards in their respective domains.

“In the prevailing circumstances, we considered the constitution of the Care-taker Committees as a “child of necessity” in order to fill the vacuum created by the expiration of tenure of the immediate past Local Government Councils. All the appointees are to run the affairs of their respective Councils for a period of six months before the end of which we expect to conduct elections into the councils,” Buni disclosed.

The governor called on the state and local government employees to support and cooperate with the head of service and the local government Care-taker Committees at all times.