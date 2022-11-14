Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, Kwara State, Brigadier General A. A Babalola has described Kwara State as one of the safest states in the country.

Babalola made the remark while receiving the chairman and board members of the Kwara State Television Authority who were on a courtesy visit to his office.

The military chief said going by statistics, Kwara State records one of the lowest crime rates in the country today.

The Brigade commander hailed the state government for its proactiveness and the citizens for their cooperation.

He said his Brigade is always ready to work in synergy with other sister security agencies to ensure the safety of all residents to enable them go about their lawful duties without let or hindrance.

While expressing delight at the Kwara TV board visit, he pledged his command’s readiness to partner with Kwara TV in a joint venture that will enhance societal peace and harmony.

Earlier, Kwara TV board chairman, Hameed Adio, had extolled the virtues of the Nigerian soldiers whom he described as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project due to their unique role in protecting the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring the citizens safety.

Adio solicited the cooperation of all security agencies in the state to ensure peaceful, credible, fair and transparent elections in 2023.