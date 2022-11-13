The Akwa Ibom State-owned airline, Ibom Air, is set to increase the number of aircraft in its fleet with two additional A320 this week.

This development will bring to nine, the number of aircraft currently in operation by the airline.

The State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, announced this while speaking at United Evangelical Church, founded as Qua Iboe Church, Asuna Superintendence, in Etinan local government area of the State, where he, in company of his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Martha Emmanuel and other government functionaries attended a thanksgiving service to mark the 70th birthday of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Captain Mfon Udom.

Governor Emmanuel thanked God for Captain Udom’s health at 70, describing him as a source of inspiration, exemplary leadership, great support and a pillar of encouragement to many, adding that he has never been found wanting in his engagements.

These qualities, the governor said, have been demonstrated on several occasions in his mobilization of friends and relatives to raise a befitting building for the Qua Iboe Church in Surulere, Lagos, and facilitating the birth of Ibom Air for the state.

“I want to thank our close partner and brother, who has also been so passionate towards the success of this airline, and this week we would be receiving two A320 aircraft so that we can prepare for Christmas and expect others that will be arriving from next year,” he stated.

The celebrator and CEO of Ibom Air, Captain Mfon Udom, said in his 20s, he thought life was all about the youthful exuberance of those years, then getting to 40s was a new beginning that looked like all, but reaching 70 has afforded him the privilege of enjoying the real essence of life.

He said he clocked 70 in January and expressed appreciation to God for taking him through his working years, thanking Governor Emmanuel for affording him the opportunity to manage Ibom Air, which he said, has added much joy and vigour to his retirement life.

Delivering a homily on the theme: “Praises for Meeting our Needs”, culled from Psalm 71:6-9, the Superintendency Pastor, Reverend Israel Udokpo, said that “God loves a heart of gratitude and it is important that his people acknowledge the Excellency of His power, His wonderful works and goodness so as to praise Him with understanding.”

Highpoints of the event were cutting of the 70th birthday anniversary cake and announcement of a gift of brand new Toyota Land Cruiser jeep by the governor to the celebrator.