A group under the aegis of Young Ladies in Politics unveiled its campaign tour on tertiary institutions across the country to sell the candidature of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowal to Nigerian students.

Izekor Loveth, the Director General of YLP, who made this known in a statement said the project 101 targets to take the Atikulated messages to all Nigerian students in thier various campuses across the nation.

“The project 101 is the young ladies in politics’s campaign strategy targeted at the Nigerian Student in institution campuses, to further sensitize them on the 5 point agenda of HE Alh. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party.

“This will further create a greater understanding of the Manifesto of HE Alh. Atiku Abubakar and the students to familiarize themselves with the 5 point Agenda of our presidential candidate,” Loveth said.

She urged Nigerians to vote Atiku as president and Dr Okowa as vice president to bring back the glory of the country.

“We have been watching the three leading contenders for the plum job of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We have seen the best the present government could offer.

“We have seen all they have done in almost eight years. Nigerians know that the nation has been in reverse gear. There is crisis; starvation, hunger; our students were forced to stay at home for 8 months, 8 months of thier life! you read on the internet every day that people are openly committing suicide.

“Would people choose to die if the economy is doing well and they are flourishing? There is insecurity in our country, foreigners in Abuja are leaving.

“Bandits and kidnappers are now in control of the people, they are now richer than those doing legitimate jobs. We are no longer safe on our streets, Nigerians are in hiding.

“The best young men and women are leaving the country. The best of minds are traveling out. Nigeria is experiencing the worst brain drain. Just recently, over ten thousand doctors left the country in search of greener pastures.

“We produce the best minds in medicine but have no equipment in our hospitals, Lecturers were forced back to the classrooms. Our roads are bad.

“As at today, it saddens me to say our Naira is now 840 to a dollar, This is very dangerous and I consider it a national calamity. A bag of rice now costs N40,000. Most Nigerians can no longer afford a meal a day and we can no longer continue this way.

“Atiku Abubakar is an experienced man. He worked with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The government was successful. It remains one of the best in Nigeria democracy.

“Atiku Abubakar is one man that has been investigated in Nigeria. He has been taken to court several times, but no court has ever convicted him.

“Atiku is a unifier. He has a mission to unify Nigeria, he’s want to restructure the country and if it not restructured, there will be no meaningful development.

“The security situation in Nigeria needs to be tackled and the most experienced and reliable man for the job is Atiku Abubakar.

“In his own words, ‘I’m contesting to provide a better future for you,’ referring to you the youth.

“He also said that his administration will be a heavily youth-inclusive government because the future belongs to the youths.

“A vote for Atiku Abubakar is a vote for you, a vote to unify and redefine Nigeria,” Izekor said.

Highlight of the event was the reception of thousands of decampees from other political parties to the PDP.