Governor Udom Emmanuel, on Tuesday, led Akwa Ibom people in another session of the annual State Solemn Assembly and Thanksgiving Service to usher the State into the New Year 2023 and rededicate it to God.

Governor Emmanuel, speaking at the interdenominational Christian Service, tagged ‘Go Forward’, held at Ibom Hall Grounds, IBB Avenue, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, identified peace as God’s greatest blessing to the State during his tenure as governor.

This, he stressed, has been fundamental to all the other achievements of his administration.

Expounding on his assertion that the greatest thing God has done for the State is that which money cannot buy, he said, “what God has done for us mostly is the peace we are enjoying in Akwa Ibom State. Peace that passes human understanding and through that peace, God has brought development. It’s an oasis of peace and tranquility, drawing people from all over the nation to come here, live, invest and thrive. We will never sound boastful, but for everything we have, we give glory to God.”

He said it was important for the State to appreciate God for what He has done and encourage Him to do more, hence for the people to ‘Go Forward’, they needed to know where they are, how they got there and then be confident that God will move them forward.

“As we have done in the preceding year, to hand over the State to the Almighty God, I want us to rededicate this State unto God.

“When we rededicate something to God, we are asking him to strengthen what He has done.

“So today we are standing as a people telling God, strengthen that which you have done for Akwa Ibom State and God will do it for us in Jesus name,” the governor said, reassuring that God has never disappointed the State, even in the most tempestuous times.

Guest Minister and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, speaking on the theme ‘Go Forward’, taken from Exodus 14:15, said he was in the State as an oracle of God to proclaim to Akwa Ibom people to move forward, as God has no pleasure in backwardness or stagnation.

The popular cleric said God is constant and controls tomorrow and so urged Akwa Ibom people to put their trust in God, assuring that as the State is rededicated to God, peace, joy and prosperity will reign in Akwa Ibom and that God in His wisdom will enthrone a successor that will further his blueprint for the State after Governor Emmanuel.

Highlights of the occasion were praise and worship session, choral rendition and prayers rededicating the State to God.