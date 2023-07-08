Gov Eno Offers N5m Scholarship To Visually-impaired Law School Student

As part of his avowed mission to ease the financial burden of handicapped students in their educational pursuit, the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has redeemed his pledge and offered a N5m intervention fund to a visually-impaired Akwa Ibom Law School Student.

Also at the meeting with the beneficiary, one Comrade Udeme Emmanuel at the Government House Uyo, the state capital over the weekend, placed Emmanuel on a monthly lifeline of N250,000 and other extraneous exigencies in the course of the programme.

LEADERSHIP gathered, the lucky beneficiary, had been an ardent supporter of Eno’s quest to become the next Governor of the state after his predecessor Mr. Udom Emmanuel, amidst stiff battle by opposition forces.

But the Governor who had since dismissed such criticisms against him, said he had forgiven everyone, and extended an Olive branch to opposition saying: “the time of party politics is over, now is the time for governance,” and urged aggrieved politicians on the opposite side to be part of his all – inclusive government.

Promising to be the Governor for all, irrespective of party affiliation, Eno, assured the beneficiary and other handicapped students across all tertiary institutions in the state of life-touching empowerment programmes to better their lot.